GOC Treasure calls for support for Sports development in Ghana

Frederick Acheampong, Treasurer of the Ghana Olympic Committee

Frederick Acheampong, the newly elected Treasurer of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has called for support from the media and stakeholders to ensure sports development in Ghana.

Mr. Acheampong, who is also an Executive Member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) beat off competition from Mr. Chris Essilfie to win the position.



In an interview with the GNA Sports after the elections, Mr. Acheampong said it was time the media and all stakeholders come on board to push Ghana sports to the highest level in the world.



“We need the media and everybody’s support to come on board to work and put Ghana sports at the highest level in the world,” he said.

When asked what accounted for his team’s victory, he allotted it to hard work, saying “I was confident of winning. When I got the green light from the people I consulted before contesting, I knew I could do something.



“From the first day we filed our nomination forms, we started working hard towards this election and it wasn't an easy election. As a team, we pushed ourselves to work hard to achieve this victory. And the results we had today, was reflective of the work we put in.”



The young sports administrator said he would bring his vast expertise on board so the GOC achieves its results, adding that funds in the GOC coffers would be used judiciously and accountability will be key. “I have a lot to bring on board and monies given to the GOC will be used judiciously.”