GOC and French Embassy collaborate for Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Officials of GOC and French embassy

Source: Michael Okuley, Contributor

Officials from the Ghana Olympic Committee and the French embassy in Ghana met on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, to solidify arrangements for Ghana’s participation in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Discussions at the meeting encompassed various topics, including the upcoming Africa Games, Ghana’s proposed pre-Games training camp in Strasbourg, French government assistance for sports development, and future partnerships between the GOC and the French embassy.



Mr. Julien Lecas, Head of the Cultural and Cooperation Department at the French Embassy, affirmed the embassy’s commitment to supporting Team Ghana in preparation for the Olympic Games, including athletes competing in the Africa Games.



“As 2024 is dedicated to sports, the embassy will collaborate with you to ensure Team Ghana receives optimal support to excel at the Olympic Games,” he stated.



President Ben Nunoo Mensah of the Ghana Olympic Committee highlighted the significance of the Africa Games as an opportunity for Ghanaian athletes to secure berths at the Olympic Games, citing eight Olympic qualification events across various sports.

Regarding plans for the Ghanaian contingent at the Olympic Games, Mr. Isaac Duah, Chef de Mission for Paris 2024 at the GOC, emphasized that preparations are well underway in Strasbourg to accommodate Team Ghana.



Over the past months, the French Embassy in Ghana and the Ghana Olympic Committee have collaborated extensively to secure necessary assistance for Team Ghana’s participation in the Paris Olympic Games.



The French Embassy in Ghana disclosed that nine Ghanaian volunteers selected to work at the Olympic Games in France are currently undergoing French language training at Alliance Française. Similar opportunities will be extended to accredited media personnel reporting on the Olympic Games in France.



Present at the meeting were President Ben Nunoo Mensah, Isaac Duah, and Benjamin Willie Graham from the GOC, along with officials from the French Embassy including Julien Lecas, Marine Hayem, and Nathan Cadel.