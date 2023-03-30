GOC congratulates Black Meteors on qualification to U-23 AFCON

Meteors will play in the AFCON

Source: GOC COMMUNICATIONS

The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has saluted the Black Meteors of Ghana for securing a slot at the U-23 Afcon to be hosted by Morocco in June.

A 2-1 aggregate win ensured that Ghana eliminated Algeria at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium thanks to a resilient team effort.



The tough encounter was spearheaded by solid performances from Fatawu Ishahaku and Ernest Nuamah as well as goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim.



The GOC President reserved special mention for Frederick Acheampong; the head the Black Meteors Management team who is also the Chief Treasurer of the Ghana Olympic Committee.



The U-23 Afcon will be staged from June 24th to July 8th 2023.

Mr GOC statement commended the technical team headed by Coach Ibrahim Tanko who was ably supported by former national team stars Ablade Kumah, Godwin Attram and Michael Osei.



"A big thumbs up to the entire playing body and the technical who have made the entire nation proud and it is our prayer that the football team qualifies for the Olympic Games in Paris, France 2024 alongside our track and athletes and boxers.



The top 3 teams in Morocco will book their places at the Summer Olympics.