GOC courts support from Morocco Embassy in Ghana

Ben Nunoo Mensah, President of Ghana Olympic Committee

Source: GNA

The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has extended its outreach activities to the Embassy of Morocco in Ghana.

The GOC over the weekend paid a courtesy call on the Ambassador of Morocco Mrs. Imane Ouaadil in a bid to strengthen the relationship with them and also explore possible areas of cooperation.



Mrs. Imane Ouaadil assured the GOC of her preparedness to cooperate with the GOC to create a healthily and a positive relationship between her country and Ghana.



Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah President of the GOC said his outfit would be seeking the support of the Embassy to reach out to Moroccan corporate organisations in Ghana for support.

He said they would also be looking at having cooperation in the areas of athlete development, training of coaches and exchange programmes.



According to Mr. Nunoo Mensah Ghana would also be seeking the expertise of Morocco in the organization of the 2023 Africa Games since the North African country was the last host of the event.



He proposed an official visit to Morocco to study the organization of the last games organized by Morocco.