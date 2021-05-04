GOC has spent close to $110,000 in support to athletes, Federations for Olympic Games

GOC President, Ben Nunoo Mensah

Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) President, Ben Nunoo Mensah, has disclosed that the Olympic body has spent close to $110,000 on the national athletics federation and others to ensure athletes qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Ben Nunoo Mensah was speaking on the contribution and support from the GOC to the federations as they prepare for the Tokyo Olympic Games in the summer.



Speaking in an interview on Happy Sports with Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on Happy 98.9FM, Ben Nunoo Mensah indicated more funding is needed to ensure that athletes that have qualified can get good preparations.



“If the GOC didn’t also play a role we wouldn’t have had all these athletes qualifying for the Olympic Games. The GOC has spent close to $100,000 to support these athletes to qualify.”



The GOC president also congratulated the 4×100 relay team and other Federations who have qualified for the Games.

“The athletes have done well and I congratulate the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA), Ghana Boxing Association (GBA), and Rex Brobbey for his Ghana’s fastest human event which is now nurturing”.



“In terms of preparations from these athletes, the GOC played a key role for instance when the Amateur boxers were going for their qualifiers in Senegal we paid over $14,000 to them. Olympic solidarity scholarship to some of these athletes. For The Track and Field, they were given $10,000, and even in the World Relay tournament, they have received $9,000 for their expenses. In all the within 2020-21 GOC has spent close to $110,000 on the national athletics federation”.



Ben Nunoo Mensah called on Corporate Ghana, media, and the government to come on board and support the athletes to prepare for the Olympic Games.