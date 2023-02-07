GOC receive funds to kick-start OlympiAfrica Project at Amasaman

Ghana's men relay team

Source: Ghana Olympic Committee

The President of the Ghana Olympic Committee - (GOC), Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah in his 2023 New Year message, announced that work on a modern sports facility at Amasaman in the Greater Accra region has commenced with the arrival of initial funds from the OlympiAfrica Foundation.

The refreshing news was well received and greeted with high expectations at the last Annual General Congress of the GOC in December 2022.



President Nunoo Mensah shared the exciting news about the Amasaman Project by first stating that the GOC, having now acquired full and legal ownership of the 16.5-acre land at Amasaman, would commence work on the ground.



Thanks to continuous dialogue with the IOC, ANOCA and the OlympAfrica Foundation, at the beginning of November 2022, the respective bodies showed their commitment to get the project going by sending an amount of $100,000.00 to the GOC account for the commencement of work.



According to Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah, the Board has put together a five-member committee chaired by the Deputy Treasurer of the GOC to see to the initial actualization and progress of the entire Sports Complex Project.

He said the facility has been christened “GOC/OlympAfrica Centre for Juvenile Sports Excellence” and in the next few days, other members, stakeholders and the media will be invited for the grand sod-cutting ceremony.



Mr. Nunoo Mensah emphasized that through engagements, the GOC/CGA, together with the National Federations and other Stakeholders, are making frantic preparations to put in place structures and that will ensure Ghana’s successful preparation for, and participation in upcoming games.



Some of the games slated for 2023 and beyond are the ANOCA Zone Three Games – Accra, African Youth Games – Congo Brazzaville, African Beach Games – Tunisia, ANOC World Beach Games – Bali, Indonesia, African Games – Accra 2023, Commonwealth Youth Games – Trinidad & Tobago. and Paris 2024 Olympic Games – Paris.