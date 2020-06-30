Sports News

GOC spent $20,000 on Black Bombers during the Olympic qualifiers - Nunoo Mensah

Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) President, Ben Nunoo Mensah, has disclosed to Happy Sports that his outfit had to spend close to $20,000 on the national boxing team, the Black Bombers during their participation in the Africa Olympic qualifiers held in Dakar, Senegal in March.

According to him, the GOC was able to secure some funds from ANOCA to help some Federations participate in the Olympic qualifiers.



Samuel Takyi and Suleman Tetteh were the two Ghanaian amateur boxers to book a ticket for the Olympics at the qualifiers.



After securing qualification, the two boxers are yet to receive their bonuses from government and are even struggling for meals as they prepare ahead of the Games.

Speaking in an interview with Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM on the efforts made by the GOC to help the two athletes qualify for the Olympic Games the GOC president said,“Even when the boxers were to compete in the qualifiers in Dakar, Senegal it was the GOC that had to help them with their finance including their accommodation. We spent close to $20,000 to get the two boxers to qualify for the Olympic Games”.



“We were able to secure some funds from ANOCA to help our Federations during the qualifiers. That is not the work of the GOC. I want to make that clear. The duty of the national team is the responsibility of the government and the various federations.



He added: “other athletes in the other disciplines are also suffering and if they get to share their problems you will be amazed. Most of the other disciplines are neglected without any bonuses given to them when they participate in competitions”.

