GOtv launches Supa Plus package for Premier League, La Liga fans

Multichoice Ghana have launched GOTv supa plus with exciting packages in line for its subscribers.

The new GOtv supa plus package will allow subscribers to enjoy all matches in the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga and other exciting competitions.



Speaking at the launch, Managing Director of Multichoice Ghana Alex Okyere said the introduction of the supa plus is a move to meet consumers' demand for full coverage of the Premier League and other big European leagues.



"Sometimes I go to our social media platforms and I see the comments from our subscribers. We've seen a lot that most of our subscribers are saying 'can't we get the Premier League that is on DSTV that everybody is watching? Can't we get the same on GoTV?' so we've listened and we are bringing GOtv supa plus which will have all the premier league matches.



He announced that the new package cost GH¢255, adding that it is available from August 1, 2023.

"It's just GH¢255. If you have GOtv already just upgrade and you will have all the matches. Starting this Sunday the community shield between Manchester City and Arsenal, you will get everything."







EE/KPE