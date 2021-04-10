GPL 2020/2021 Season: Week 19 Preview

Hearts will play Ashgold

Hearts of Oak will be traveling to Obuasi to face AshantiGold at the Len Clay Stadium after recording their second victory under Coach Samuel Boadu.

The former champions are at the 4th position on the league log one point below their arch rivals Asante Kotoko.



AshantiGold picked an important point at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park after spliting points with Karela United.



Asante Kotoko will face Berekum Chelsea on Sunday also at the Len Clay Stadium. After scoring 4 unanswered goals against Bechem United last Wednesday, the Porcupine Warriors will go all out to secure the three point to keep their title hopes alive.



League leaders, Accra Great Olympics will lock horns with Legon Cities at the Accra Sports Stadium. The Agorsu Boys have been on top form so far whiles Legon Cities are struggling to escape relegation.



Inter Allies will face Karela United. Karela will however, want to regain their top position after losing it to Olympics aftre match day 18.



While, Medeama SC play against Dreams FC, Liberty Professionals will see off Elimina Sharks.

Below is the full fixtures



Ebusua Dwarfs vs Eleven Wonders



Liberty Professionals Vs Elmina Sharks



Accra Hearts of Oak vs Ashanti Gold



Kumasi Asante Kotoko vs Berekum Chelsea



Karela United vs Inter Allies

Accra Great Olympics vs Legon Cities



Medeama SC vs Dreams FC



Aduana Stars vs King Faisal



WAFA vs Bechem United