GPL: Aduana Stars vs Hearts game to be played on December 9

Accra Hearts of Oak SC

The Ghana Football Association has announced a new date for the outstanding Ghana Premier League game between defending champions Aduana Stars and giants Accra Hearts of Oak.

The matchday one encounter which was canceled due to the spike in the coronavirus cases in the camp of Accra Hearts of Oak has been rescheduled to December 9, 2020.



The game was originally set for November 14, 2020.



The game will take place at the Nana Agyemang Badu I park at Dormaa Ahenkro at 3 pm.

Both teams have played a game each in the ongoing 2020/21 season.



Aduana Stars drew 1-1 with King Faisal while Accra Hearts of Oak settled for a point against Ashantigold at the Accra Sports Stadium.