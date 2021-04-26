GPL: Asante Kotoko, Olympics drop points in league title race

Asante Kotoko lost 2-1 to Medeama

Asante Kotoko and Great Olympics, two teams on top of the Ghana Premier League drop points in this weekend’s round of matches.

Medeama came from behind to beat Asante Kotoko 2-1 at the Len Clay Sports Stadium on Saturday in this week 21 fixture.



Kotoko had taken an early lead through Emmanuel Gyamfi in the 14th minute of the first half.



Prince Opoku Agyemang levelled for the visitors on the half-hour mark before Richard Boadu scored what proved to be the winner on the stroke of half time for the away side.



The defeat at home to Asante Kotoko was Mariano Barreto’s first defeat in the Premier League.



The win also saw Medeama temporarily leapfrog Asante Kotoko to the top of the Ghana Premier League with 36 points as the Porcupine Warriors dropped to second place on 35 points.

Elsewhere, Great Olympics were handed their biggest defeat of the season by Ebusua Dwarfs on matchday 21 as they lost 4-1 at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Saturday.



Coach Annor Walker and his player were hoping to return to winning ways after picking a point against Asante Kotoko on matchday 20 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Simon Martey. Kojo Junior, Michael Ohene Asamoah and Afram were on the score sheet for Dwarfs. Olympics captain Gladson Awako reduced the deficit for his side late in the game.



Ebusua Dwarfs moved up on the league log to the ninth position with 27 points after the win whilst Olympics are third on the table with 34 points that could drop from their position this weekend.



Hearts of Oak was able to pick a point against Karela United in Ayinese as the game finished 1-1.

Karela United scored first through Diawise Taylor and Kwadwo Obeng Junior came up with the equalizer for the Phobians.



Week 21 results at a glance:



Liberty 2-0 Berekum Chelsea



Ebusua Dwarfs 4-1 Great Olympics



Asante Kotoko 1-2 Medeama

Aduana Stars 2-1 Elmina Sharks



AshantiGold 4-0 Bechem United



Inter Allies 0-1 King Faisal



Karela United 1-1 Hearts



Legon Cities 1-1 Dreams

WAFA 1-0 Eleven Wonders