GPL: Asante Kotoko not in competition with any club – Emmanuel Gyamfi

Asante Kotoko winger, Emmanuel Gyamfi

Asante Kotoko deputy captain, Emmanuel Gyamfi has said that their target is to win the Ghana Premier League, insisting that the Porcupine Warriors are not in competition with any club.

Currently occupying the first position with 44 points after matchday 24, the enterprising forward says they are hoping to win more of their remaining matches in order to achieve their target.



Speaking after the sides 2-1 win over Ebusua Dwarfs, he said, “Every team prepares well to win the league and so it is our target to amass it. We are not competing with anyone but our aim is to win the three maximum points at the end of every game.

“If at the end of the season and we are on top, fine; but the league is our target and in every match, we try to progress,” he said



Asante Kotoko will play Liberty Professionals in matchday 25 of the league this weekend at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope.