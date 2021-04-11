GPL: AshGold defender Samed Mohammed picks MOTM award in win against Hearts

AshantiGold SC defender Samed Mohammed

AshantiGold SC defender Samed Mohammed emerged most valuable player when they pipped Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League on Saturday.

The Gold and Black boys beat the Phobians 1-0 at the Len Clay Stadium with a very late strike.



Mohammed who was handed his second start since joining the club put in an outstanding performance the ensure the Miners keep a clean sheet in the end.



Hearts had the opportunity to go in front in the 16th minute but Victor Aidoo's penalty was saved by goalkeeper Kofi Mensah.

The hosts were awarded a penalty in the additional minutes of the match after Hearts captain Fatawu Mohammed handled the ball inside the box.



AshantiGold skipper Amos Addai stepped up to put the beyond the reach of goalkeeper Benjamin Mensah.