GPL: AshantiGold star David Abagna wins MVP in victory over Berekum Chelsea

AshantiGold SC midfielder David Abagna Sandan was named man of the match their home win over Berekum Chelsea on Sunday at the Len Clay Stadium.

Abagna was outstanding when the Miners recorded a 3rd straight home victory coming from behind to win 2-1 in Ghana Premier League.



Chelsea opened the scoring of the game with a beautiful strike from Augustine Henneh in the 9th minute.



Appiah McCarthy scored a brilliant free-kick to draw the hosts level in the 22nd minute.

That's McCarthy's 3rd goal from free-kick this season.



Abagna with an excellent effort set up Hans Kwofie to net the match-winner five minutes on the 40th-minute mark.



He has two goals and four assists for AshantiGold in the Ghana premiership so far in the season.