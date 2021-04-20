GPL: Baba Musah wins Fans’ Player of the Match against Legon Cities

Medeama defender Baba Musah Abdulai(R)

Medeama defender Baba Musah Abdulai was adjudged Fans’ Player of the Match in their 2-1 win over Legon Cities in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

The centre-back was handed an impressive hamper by the club’s supporters after the victory at the Akoon Community Park.



Despite Eric Kwakwa being adjudged the best player of the match, it was the defender who caught the attention of the club’s supporters.



Medeama supporters have decided to reward players who excel after every home match at the Akoon Park until the end of the season.



Prince Opoku Agyemang opened the scoring for the home after he lobbied the ball past Winfred Honu.



Medeama kept the visitors at bay who impressed heavily with the attacking trio of Jonah Attuquaye, Hans Kwoffie, and Victorien Adebayor causing problems for the defenders.



However, Medeama centre-back Baba Musah was a delight to watch with an array of interceptions to the few fans at the Akoon Park.

Issaka Mohammed got the match needed equalizer after beating goalkeeper Frank Boateng.



Nigerian Victorien Adebayor squeezed past Bright Enchil to send a teasing cross but Mohammed connected from the rebound to silence the home fans.



The celebration was short-lived after substitute Kwasi Donsu who replaced injured Justice Justice Blay scored a season goal contender with a ferocious volley inside the 18-yard box with six minutes left on the clock.



Hans Kwoffie will feel downhearted after he miscued a shot with only goalkeeper Frank Boateng at his mercy. It was easier to score than to miss.



Medeama now moves into the top four after a second successive win at the Akoon Park.