GPL Clubs to honour May 9 victims on matchday 23

Ghana Football Association logo

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has instructed clubs in the various divisions to observe a minute silence for victims of the May 9 stadium disaster this weekend.

It will be exactly 20 years this Sunday since several football fans lost their lives at the Accra Sports Stadium after visiting the venue to watch Accra Hearts of Oak take on rivals Asante Kotoko.



As part of activities to remember the victims of the stadium disaster, the GFA has asked that all clubs should wear a black armband and observe a minute silence before kick-off.



“In commemoration of the 20th Anniversary of the MAY 9TH STADIUM DISASTER, the FA has decided that a minute silence should be observed before kick-off of the various competitions during this weekend matches.

“We also encourage teams to put on black armbands in remembrance of the departed.



“By copy of this correspondence all stakeholders are to take note and act accordingly,” the letter from the GFA to clubs read.