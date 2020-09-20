GPL, Division One League to resume with 25% spectators

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced that domestic competitive football will resume on Friday, October 30.

In his 17th televised broadcast to the nation, the president said, this is after due consultations with the Ghana Football Association (GFA).



"With respect to football, after due consultations with the Ghana Football Association, it has been decided that the Ghana Premier League and the Division One Football League will restart on Friday, 30th October, 2020 with a full regime of testing of the players, technical and management staff," President Akufo-Addo said.



He continued: "No spectators will be allowed at the training centres, and, when actual competition resumes, seating at all stadia will be limited to twenty-five percent (25%) capacity to ensure social distancing."

Akufo-Addo said, wearing of masks by spectators at stadia will be mandatory.



"The restart of all other sporting competitions will be determined on a case-by-case basis, pending consultations between the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the respective sport associations," he added.





