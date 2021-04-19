GPL: Dreams FC's Asafo Abednego named Man of the Match against Karela United

Dreams FC midfielder Asafo Abednego

Dreams FC midfielder Asafo Abednego was adjudged as the Man of the Match in his side's win over Karela United at the Theatre of Dreams in this matchday 20 fixture.

Asafo scored on his debut to hand Dreams FC all three points in this crucial encounter that had to be played in two days after the game was rained off on Sunday.



The game started in the 55th minute with Karela United finishing the game with 10-men after Yaw Acheampong was sent off.

Asafo headed in a cross from Emmanuel Ocran late in injury time to seal the win for his side.