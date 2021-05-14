GPL: Emmanuel Gyamfi helps Kotoko open four-point lead at the top

Kotoko winger Emmanuel Gyamfi

It was all about Emmanuel Gyamfi as Asante Kotoko opened a four-point gap at the top of the Ghana Premier League table with a 2-1 win over Ebusua Dwarfs.

The winger's contract at the club is up with management of the club proposing a three month extension but the often erratic captain chose to prove his mettle with his two goals today.



Kotoko is gradually developing the habit of coming from behind to win matches at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium as Ebusua Dwarfs opened the scores of the game in the game through Dennis Korsah in the 24th minute before Emmanuel Gyamfi pulled parity in the 29th minute of the game.



The first half ended in a 1-1 draw as neither side could add to the scores.

Kotoko started the second half the better of the two sides and a long cross from the right flank was headed home by Emmanuel Gyamfi in the 50th minute after some poor goalkeeping from the Dwarfs goalie.



It is the winger's third goal this season in 21 matches and the most ever goals he has scored since joining Asante Kotoko in 2017.



The win means Kotoko have now opened a four points lead at the top of the table after 24 matches with both Hearts and Medeama tied on 40 points apiece.