GPL: Emmanuel Gyamfi scores twice for Kotoko in 2-1 comeback win against Dwarfs

Asante Kotoko SC players jubilate after victory

In-form Asante Kotoko winger, Emmanuel Gyamfi scored a brace on Thursday afternoon when the team came from behind to defeat Ebusua Dwarfs 2-1.

The Porcupine Warriors today locked horns with the Crabs at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium to battle for points on matchday 24 of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



On the back of a slow start to the match, the Reds trailed after 26 minutes after Dennis Nkrumah Korsah scored to shoot the visitors into the lead.



Pegged behind, the players of Asante Kotoko stepped up and equalized four minutes later as Emmanuel Gyamfi found the back of the net to draw level for the hosts.

Later in the second half, the Reds dominated play and eventually won 2-1 as a result of a goal from Emmanuel Gyamfi in the 53rd minute.



Courtesy of today’s win, Asante Kotoko gets to stay on top of the Ghana Premier League table at the end of the matchday 24 with 44 points.