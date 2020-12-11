GPL: Fatau Dauda named Man of the Match in Legon Cities defeat to Asante Kotoko

Legon Cities captain Fatau Dauda

Legon Cities captain Fatau Dauda has been named Man of the Match by the technical study group in his side 1-0 defeat to Asante Kotoko in match day five of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.

Osman Ibrahim scored the only goal of the game in the 10th minute due to a defensive blunder which help Asante Kotoko to record their first win of the season.

Fatau Dauda was impressive in the game as he denied big chances in the game from Kwame Opoku, Emmanuel Gyamfi and Emmanuel Keyeke.