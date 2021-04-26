GPL: Full time results and league standings

Mon, 26 Apr 2021 Source: Ghana Guardian
GPL Week 21 Full-Time Results
Asante Kotoko 1-2 Medeama
Liberty 2-1 Berekum Chelsea
Ebusua Dwarfs 4-1 Great Olympics
Aduana Stars 2-1 Elmina Sharks
Inter Allies 0-1 King Faisal
AshGols 4-0 Bechem United
Karela United 1-1 Hearts of Oak
WAFA 1-0 Eleven Wonders
Legon Cities 1-1 Dreams
LEAGUE STANDINGS AFTER MATCH DAY 21:
