GPL: Full time results and league standings

Ghana Premier League.png Logo of Ghana Premier League

Mon, 26 Apr 2021 Source: Ghana Guardian

GPL Week 21 Full-Time Results

Asante Kotoko 1-2 Medeama

Liberty 2-1 Berekum Chelsea

Ebusua Dwarfs 4-1 Great Olympics

Aduana Stars 2-1 Elmina Sharks

Inter Allies 0-1 King Faisal

AshGols 4-0 Bechem United

Karela United 1-1 Hearts of Oak

WAFA 1-0 Eleven Wonders

Legon Cities 1-1 Dreams

LEAGUE STANDINGS AFTER MATCH DAY 21:

