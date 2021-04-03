GPL: Gama scores first Kotoko goal in draw against Eleven Wonders

Brazilian midfielder, Fabio Gama

Brazilian midfielder, Fabio Gama scored his first Asante Kotoko goal since joining in October 2020 in their 1-1 draw against Eleven Wonders in a Ghana Premier League week 18 game.

Samuel Boakye struck late in the first-half at the Ohene Ameyaw Park on Saturday, April 03, 2021, to make it a repeat of the 1-1 result in the first-round encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium in 2020.



Gama hit the ball with his weak right foot past the Eleven Wonders goalkeeper into the far-left corner of the post to gift the Porcupine Warriors the lead on the 6th minute.



Samuel Boakye headed in a cross from Rasheed Mohammed from the right flank on the 40th minute to get the equalizer for the home side.

Boahen scored a second for Eleven Wonders in the 43rd minute but it was disallowed because of an offside.



The draw means Ignatius Osei Fosu’s side has robbed Asante Kotoko of four points this season after the first draw at the start of the season.



Eleven Wonders are now 13th on the league log with 21 points, while Kotoko are third with 28 points.