GPL: Great Olympics beat Inter Allies 1-0 to stay in race for league title

Olympics defeated Inter Allies 1-0

A solitary strike from Abdul Manaf Mudasiru on Saturday evening inspired Great Olympics to defeat Inter Allies FC 1-0 in the Ghana Premier League.

The Accra Landlords today hosted the Capelli Boys at the Accra Sports Stadium in a matchday 26 encounter of the 2020/2021 Ghanaian top-flight league campaign.



With both teams pushing for a win for different reasons as the second round of the season nears its conclusion, they fought hard in the second half.



On the back of a goalless draw in the first 45 minutes, the teams had it all to play for in the second half.

Fortunately for title-chasing Great Olympics, they had the quality and as a result found a way to brush aside Inter Allies FC with a narrow win.



It was all thanks to in-form striker Abdul Manaf Mudasiru who scored with a simple tap-in in the 76th minute after good work from captain Gladson Awako.



Courtesy of the 1-0 win, Great Olympics have moved to third on the Ghana Premier League table with 43 points. For Inter Allies FC, their struggles continue as they stay rooted to the bottom of the league table.