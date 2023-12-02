GPL: Hearts, Kotoko clash on Dec. 10

Hearts versus Kotoko

The Super clash match between Accra Hearts of Oak SC vs Asante Kotoko SC will be the major highlight on Matchday 14 of the Ghana Premier League.

The heavyweights of Premier League will lock horns for the first time this season at Hearts of Oak’s new adopted home at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, December 10,2023.



Nations FC will host Aduana FC in the opening match of Day 14 on Saturday, December 9,2023 with other matches to be played on Sunday and Monday respectively.

Games involving Medeama SC and Dreams FC have been postponed due to their respective CAF Club Cup competition matches.