GPL: Hearts of Oak announces gate fees for King Faisal clash

Wed, 5 May 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Premier League giants, Accra Hearts of Oak have announced their 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League matchday 23 games against King Faisal.

The Phobians return to the Accra Sports Stadium after their 2-0 defeat to Dreams FC on matchday 22.

Twenty-five percent of the stadium will be filled as the management of the club has stressed that the COVID-19 protocols will be followed to the core.

A ticket for a popular stand or centerline goes for GH¢10 while lower VIP and Upper VIP is priced GH¢30 and GH¢50 respectively per the post on Accra Hearts of Oak's official social media pages.

See the post from Accra Hearts of Oak below:



