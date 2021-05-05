GPL: Hearts of Oak announces gate fees for King Faisal clash

Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Premier League giants, Accra Hearts of Oak have announced their 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League matchday 23 games against King Faisal.

The Phobians return to the Accra Sports Stadium after their 2-0 defeat to Dreams FC on matchday 22.



Twenty-five percent of the stadium will be filled as the management of the club has stressed that the COVID-19 protocols will be followed to the core.



A ticket for a popular stand or centerline goes for GH¢10 while lower VIP and Upper VIP is priced GH¢30 and GH¢50 respectively per the post on Accra Hearts of Oak's official social media pages.



See the post from Accra Hearts of Oak below:





We appreciate our supporters. ???????? 25% back to the stadium.We need you all, but we will make do



with this number so far as we will see some of you.



We miss you, we love you.



We say THANK YOU ???? for the show of love. ????????#AHOSC#PositiveEnergy pic.twitter.com/tqADsqmZbx — Phobians (@HeartsOfOakGH) May 5, 2021