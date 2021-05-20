GPL: Hearts of Oak have their destiny in their own hands - Amankwah Mireku

Former Hearts of Oak captain, Yaw Amankwah Mireku

Former Hearts of Oak skipper Yaw Amankwah Mireku has backed the club to win the Ghana Premier League title but insists their destiny is in their own hands.

The Phobians are without major silverware since 2009 and are hoping to end the trophy drought.



Currently occupying the second position (43 points)- just two points adrift the Porcupine Warriors in first place after 25 matches, Amankwah Mireku who played a key role in the club’s triumph in Africa in 2000 and 2004 CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup believes the club can beat sworn rivals Asante Kotoko to the title.



“Their destiny is in their own hands, considering the performance, a little hard work can land them the trophy,” he told Happy FM.



“I think it’s high time they made history for themselves. They can win it, it’s possible”.



“This is football, just two points difference, Kotoko can lose or drop points at any time”.

“All they have to do is keeping or better this momentum and fight till the end”.



“It’s all about determination, I think they’re determined to win it because looking at the position they were and now, it’s possible”.



“They can also do this to cement their names in the club and they’ll be hugely recognized if they end it after ten years, they have my full backing," He ended



Hearts of Oak will play Eleven Wonders in matchday 26 of the league at the Ohene Ameyaw Park in Techiman on Friday.