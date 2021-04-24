GPL: Hearts of Oak to be without defender Mohammed Alhassan in Sunday’s clash against Karela

Accra Hearts of Oak’s defender, Mohammed Alhassan

Accra Hearts of Oak’s defender, Mohammed Alhassan, will be absent for selection when the team travels to the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park for Sunday’s game against Karela United

His absence is due to yellow card accumulation.



The 28-year old’s absence is not expected to give coach Samuel Boadu selection headaches as Caleb Amankwa, Nuru Suley, Robert Addo Sowah, and James Sewornu are all available for selection.



Congolese full-back is also expected to be in Hearts of Oak’s squad following the renewal of his Ghanaian working permit.



Hearts of Oak go into the game hoping to record another win after their 1-0 home victory over Inter Allies in Matchday 20.



Karela is under more pressure as they have failed to record more than one win in their last five games.



They may appear as favourites in the upcoming clash as they have lost just one home game this season.

The Phobians, however, have an unimpressive away record; they have been able to pick nine points on the road this season.



Karela United currently sit at fifth on the table after 20 games with just two points behind Accra Hearts of Oak.



The last time the two teams met



Hearts of Oak welcomed Karela United to Accra in December last year.



The game ended in a 0-0 draw.