GPL Highlights: Legon Cities stun AshantiGold

Legon Cities were able to secure a consecutive victory following their 1-0 result against AshantiGold at the Len Clay Sports stadium on Sunday.

The Royals came into the game with a cloud hanging over their survival hopes following just two victories in their last five games.



The visitors had to wait until the 39th minute to find their breakthrough. Issaka Mohammed was the goalscorer.



Bashir Hayford's side went into the break a goal up and in the driving seat.

In the second half, the hosts created some opportunities to score but their finishing was lacking on the day.



Legon Cities have leapfrogged their opponents to 9th with 35 points after the win and AshantiGold are now 10th with 34 points.