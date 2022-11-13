0
GPL Highlights: Nicholas Mensah’s powerful strike gives Kotoko victory against Medeama SC

Asante Kotoko SC Kotoko

Sun, 13 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Youngster Nicholas Mensah scored with a fantastic effort on Saturday afternoon to guide Asante Kotoko to a 1-0 win against Medeama SC.

The Porcupine Warriors today locked horns with the Yellow and Mauve outfit in a matchday six encounter of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.

In the first half of many actions, both teams played well and put up a good fight but neither side could get on the scoresheet.

After the break, a strong battle ensued between the two teams as they fought for the win.

Fortunately for defending champions Asante Kotoko, the team managed to get a vital goal in the 60th minute.

In-form attacker Nicholas Mensah went on a fantastic solo run and scored with a powerful shot to the delight of his teammates and the fans.

