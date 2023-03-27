GPL Highlights: Watch Accra Great Olympics 1-1 draw with Legon Cities

Great Olympics were unable to return to winning ways after sharing the spoils with Legon Cities at the Accra Sports Stadium in matchday 23 of the Ghana Premier League.

The Dade boys, who has been in dismal form recently hoped for a win but the Royals proved to be a tough opposition.



The home team shot into the lead through Nicolas Mensah, who scored an own goal after just 15 minutes into the encounter.



Despite creating scoring opportunities, there were no additional goals as Olympics went to recess with a one goal advantage.



After the break, the visitors restored parity through Meider Kwabena after finding the back of the net in the 60th minute mark to make it 1-1 at the end of the game.



Great Olympics have managed just one victory in their last five matches and will have to uplift their performance to play safe in the domestic top-flight.

Bismark Kobi Mensah is yet to hit the ground running for Great Olympics after taking over from Yaw Preko weeks ago.



The two-time Ghana Premier League winners are presently 14th on the league log with 28 points after 23 matches into the campaign.



Meanwhile, Legon Cities currently find themselves in the relegation drop. They are 16th on the league table with 27 points.



Below is the video:



