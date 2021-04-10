GPL: Japanese striker Jindo Morishita marks Dwarfs debut in draw against Eleven Wonders

Japanese striker, Jindo Morishita

Japanese striker, Jindo Morishita marked his official debut for Ebusua Dwarfs on Friday afternoon when the team drew 1-1 against Techiman Eleven Wonders in the Ghana Premier League.

The Cape Coast-based club signed the Japanese forward in the mid-season break to provide a major squad boost for the side as they eye staying in the top-flight league at the end of the 2020/2021 season.



In a tough match against Eleven Wonders today, Jindo Morishita had the chance to play his first match as he replaced Obed Bentum in the 64th minute.



On the matchday, Michael Ohene Agyei Asamoah equalized in the 13th minute to shoot Ebusua Dwarfs into the lead.

As a result of a lack of concentration, the host suffered a minute later as Clement Boahen also scored to restore parity for Techiman Eleven Wonders.



Despite both teams pushing for the win in the remainder of the match, neither side scored and as a result, have settled for a point each on the back of a 1-1 stalemate.