GPL: Kotoko 5 - 1 Kotoku Royals - 'Porcupines drag Akyem Royals on the streets of Kumasi

Kotoko players celebrate a crucial win

Kumasi Asante Kotoko SC on Sunday evening at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi dragged the Akyem Kotoku Royals on the streets of Kumasi.

The Porcupine Warriors humiliated the Royals by beating them with a whopping 5-1 at the Baba Yara Sports to record their biggest win of the season.



Kotoko broke game’s deadlock in the 11th minute through former Inter Allies box-to-box midfielder Richmond Lamptey with a fine goal.



Ugandan striker Steve Makwala was brought down in the opponent’s 18-yard box, forcing the referee to award him a penalty to hand the Porcupines an opportunity to extend their lead.



The Uganda attacker stepped up and converted the spot kick expertly to double Kotoko’s lead making it 2-0 to the home team.



The Akyem Oda Lads pulled one goal back through Francis Kumi to end the first half with just a goal deficit with the score reading, Asante Kotoko 2- 1 Kotoku Royals.

Steve Makwala, in the second half of the match notched his second of the night, putting the Reds in a comfortable lead back from the recess.



The away team couldn’t up their game and failing to put in a strong show in the second half, allowing Kotoko to ride over them with ease.



Ivorian Serge Zeze in the 80th minutes was set on side by Makwala cut-pass to score the fourth goal.



Solomon Sarfo Taylor, formerly of Karela United FC scored the icing on the cake goal in the 90th minute to cement the victory. The Porcupine Warriors emerged victorious at the Baba Yara Sport Stadium.



Kotoko moves to second on the league table after 14 matches with 24 points.