GPL: Kotoko beats Dreams FC 3-1

Asante Kotoko

Kumasi Asante Kotoko exorcised the 'Medeama demons' that evaded the Obuasi Len Clay stadium the last time they played there as they beat Dreams FC by 3-1.

The porcupine warriors had to do it the hard way as they came from behind to beat the Dawu based side in an enthralling match that was also full of controversies.



Dreams FC started the game on the front foot as the home side Kotoko soaked the pressure and tried to hit the away side on the break.



Agyenim Boateng converted from the spot to give Dreams FC a 1-0 lead in the 33rd minute after Fabio Gama was deemed to have handled the ball in the penalty box



The home side upped the ante and got the equalizer on the stroke of half time as Brazilian import Michael Vinicius headed home a cross from Emmanuel Gyamfi to make it 1-1.



Both teams headed into half time with the scores tied at 1-1 but Kotoko came out for the second half with more intent and zip.

Augustine Okrah was replaced by the returning Osman Ibrahim while goalscorer Michael Vinicius made way three minutes after the break for Francis Andy Kumi.



Kumi should have scored after a good chance but wasted the opportunity but five minutes after coming on he won his side a penalty after the referee adjudged he was pushed.



The Dreams FC players argued with the referee about the decision while their bench was also incensed but up stepped Abdul Ganiyu to tuck it home for 2-1 Kotoko.



Kotoko put the icing on the cake as Andy Kumi scored his third goal since joining the club and the third goal of the day to put the game beyond the visitors.



The win takes Kotoko to the summit of the league at least till Medeama plays Liberty Professionals on Sunday with 41 points.