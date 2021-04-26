GPL: Legon Cities FC striker Hans Kwoffie wins MOTM award against Dreams FC

Legon Cities FC striker Hans Kwoffie was picked as the Man of the Match in their 1-1 draw with Dreams FC on Sunday.
With one minute to the halftime whistle, Legon Cities took the lead through a typical Hans Kwofie goal.
Jonah Attuquaye fizzed in a brilliant ball into the box and Kwofie applied a blistering header to hit the back of the twine.
Before that Dreams had threatened with a break from the left.
Baki Mohammed found Dantani Amadu with a cross-field pass but the forward's attempt went off-target.
In the second half, Dantani benefitted from a defensive error but the striker shot off target.
Four minutes to the end of the game, Dreams FC snatched the equalizer through Jalilu Abdulai.
