GPL: Legon Cities announce gate fees for Asante Kotoko clash on Saturday

Legon Cities have announced its gate fees ahead of their big game against Asante Kotoko on Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium in this matchday 21 fixture.

The Royals are hoping to escape relegation as they come up against title contenders Asante Kotoko.



Legon Cities will charge GH10 for the popular stand, GH30 cedis for the center line with rates at the upper, lower VIP, and main VIP going for GH50 cedis.



The game will be fiercely contested as Asante Kotoko will be hoping to bounce back from last weekend’s defeat to Medeama.



Legon Cities have been boosted by the return of Ghana’s all-time leading top scorer Asamoah Gyan.

The 34-year-old made an injury return for the Royals against Dreams FC on matchday 21.



Gyan will be hoping to get a goal against the Porcupine Warriors in this fixture.



