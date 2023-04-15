0
GPL Match Report: Aduana Stars beat Olympics 1-0 to stretch lead on league table

Sat, 15 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Aduana Stars put aside their FA Cup slumber last week to beat Great Olympics to consolidate the top spot in the Ghana Premier League on Saturday, April 15, 2023, with a narrow victory.

The Ogya Boys needed a scrappy 1-0 victory at the Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese to extend their lead on the league standings as second-placed Bechem United lost 3-2 against Tamale City.

Teenage midfielder Frank Owusu, with his very first goal in the top-flight, was enough for the league leaders to claim the maximum points Accra.

Aduana Stars sit on top of the league table with 47 points from 26 matches, opening a six-point advantage.

Paa Kwesi Fabin made a couple of alterations to the starting lineup against King Faisal Babes last week with Hans Kwofie paving way for Isaac Mintah's inclusion.

Godfred Opoku Wakii also made way for the return of Richard Danso into the starting lineup.

Aduana goalkeeper Joseph Addo put up a standout performance to ensure his side wouldn't concede after making very important saves to deny Olympics a goal in the match.

Olympics are back in the relegation zone following Saturday's defeat as they sit in the 16th position on the league standings with 31 points.

