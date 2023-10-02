GPL Match Week 3: Asante Kotoko score late to hold Karela United

Kotoko were playing at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi

Asante Kotoko scored late to claim a 1-1 draw against Karela United at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday in match week three of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

It means the Porcupine Warriors are without a win this season and sit second from bottom with two points.



Asante Kotoko went down after only nine minutes when their former player Evans Adomako punished them for their sluggish defending on the day.



Adomako pounced on Henry Ansu’s horrible defending to give the visitors the lead after curling past captain Ibrahim Danlad.



The Porcupine Warriors came close to finding the equaliser late in first half stoppage time after great team play but youngster Peter Amidu Acquah hit the ball wide.



Karela United failed to convert a good chance ten minutes into the second half to have doubled their lead from close range.

Baba Yahaya scored the equaliser for Asante Kotoko deep into stoppage time to rescue a point for Asante Kotoko, ending the game 1-1.



Asante Kotoko will play as guests to Accra Lions on Saturday, October 7 in match week three of the Ghana Premier League.



Karela United are set to host Accra Great Olympics at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 8.



