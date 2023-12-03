GPL Match report: Aduana Stars beat Hearts of Oak in Dorma

Hearts of Oak

Aduana Stars secured a narrow win over Hearts of Oak in matchday 13 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Aduana markman Bright Adjei scored the only goal of the game as the Ogya got back to winning ways after losing back-to-back games.



The home side dominated the game and made some incursions but could not break the deadlock in the first half.



After a goalless first half, both teams started the second period with less intensity.



But Aduana with a desire to end their winless ran up the tempo in the final minutes in a bid for the win.

They deservingly put themselves in front after Bright Adjei's freekick took a deflection and went in.



The win sent Aduana Stars to the top of the table, tied with Nsoatreman on 24 points each while Hearts of Oak slipped from 7th to 9th with 16 points.



EE/NOQ