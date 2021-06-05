GPL: Medeama beats rivals Karela Utd 1-0 to win Nzema derby

Medeama on Saturday, June 5, 2021, recovered from the shocking 3-0 defeat to Inter Allies last weekend to defeat rivals Karela United 1-0 in the Nzema derby.

The Yellow and Mauve outfit in the past month have struggled for wins and at a point lost consecutive games to WAFA SC and Aduana Stars.



With Coach Yaw Preko and his technical team members under pressure, the tacticians today were determined not to suffer a defeat to rivals Karela United.



In a game played at the Akoon Park in Tarkwa, Medeama SC excelled with their play although they could not find the back of the net in the first half on the back of their dominance.



Late in the last 10 minutes of the second half, an 81st-minute strike from Vincent Atingah Addae after heading home a corner kick powered Medeama to cruise to a narrow win against the opponent.

Today's win sees Medeama SC climb into the third spot on the league log while Karela United drops out of the top four.



You can also watch this week's episode of the Friday debate on GhanaWeb TV with Joel Eshun in the post below:



