GPL: Medeama comes from behind to beat Asante Kotoko 2-1

Medeama SC

Medeama SC on Saturday afternoon produced a spirited performance after going behind to beat Asante Kotoko 2-1 in a fierce contest at the Len Clay Sports Stadium.

The side from Tarkwa today played away to the Porcupine Warriors in Obuasi in a fixture serving as a matchday 21 encounter in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



Following a good start to the match, Asante Kotoko took the lead in the 13th minute when winger Emmanuel Gyamfi headed home a cross from full-back Imoro Ibrahim.



Coming in strong after conceding, Medeama SC managed to level the score in the 30th minute when striker Prince Opoku Agyemang fired a well-taken strike into the nets of the Reds.

With momentum on the side of the visitors, they grabbed the lead for the first time in the game in the 45th minute courtesy of a deflected shot from Richard Boadu that evaded goalkeeper Razak Abalora.



Although Asante Kotoko came in strong in the second half, the team’s effort did not matter as they lost 2-1 at the end of the game.