GPL Preview: Aduana Stars to battle Asante Kotoko in tough game

Aduana Stars takes on Asante Kotoko this weekend

Aduana Stars are eager to return to winning ways when they square off against Asante Kotoko on matchday 27 of the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

Aduana Stars are still in the league championship title picture and a victory against fellow title contenders Asante Kotoko will boost their position on the table.



Should the Fire Boys record a victory against Asante Kotoko, coach Asare Bediako’s side would have to play above the level they exhibited in the 2-0 loss against Legon Cities FC in Accra last weekend.



Aduana will however be going into the game with a fine form - having collected three wins from their last five outings.



The Dormaa-based outfit will be buoyant due to the fact that they pipped their opponents 1-0 in the reverse fixture courtesy a late strike from Samuel Bioh.



Asante Kotoko meanwhile, will be wary of their disappointing record at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park hence the need to go into the game with the right mentality and attitude.

The Porcupine Warriors have never beaten Aduana Stars at Dormaa since the club was promoted to the top-flight in 2009.



Both sides have faced each other on twenty-one (21) occasions.



Asante Kotoko have recorded a total of six victories, same as Aduana, with nine ending in stalemates.



Coach Mariano Baretto and his technical men would have to solve the conundrum in the goalkeeping department before Saturday.



A section of their fans are calling on the Portuguese trainer to maintain Felix Annan in post - meaning Razak Abalora who is going through a patchy period will take his place on the substitute bench.

Despite the little issues prior to the match, The Reds will be motivated to rescue the top spot from the bitterest adversaries Hearts of Oak.



A win will see the Kumasi-based side move to the top of the pile with 49 points.



Match Officials below;



VENUE: NANA AGYEMANG BADU I PARK



REFEREE: JULIAN NUNOO

ASSISTANTS: COURAGE KUAEDUGFIA & PASCAL MAWUSI



4TH REFEREE: MOHAMMED MISBAU



MATCH COMMISSIONER: MOSES ABAIDOO MENSAH



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: VINCENT AMPAABENG