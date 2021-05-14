GPL Preview: Aduana Stars to lock horns with Medeama

File Photo: Aduana Stars players celebrating a goal

Medeama will aim for the impossible when they make the long journey to Dormaa Ahenkro to battle Aduana Stars in the top-liner of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

The Mauve and Yellows are bruised after they suffered a shocking 2-1 defeat at home to West African Football Academy, WAFA, on Wednesday.



Coach Yaw Preko must find a way to restore confidence which has hit its lowest ebb at the club following the defeat at the Akoon Park.



The two-time FA Cup winners have slipped to third on the table, four adrift of leaders Asante Kotoko heading into the crunch tie.



Medeama have dropped five crucial points in their last two matches after recording four successive wins.



The scenario does not get any better as they make the long journey to a venue they are yet to win in their Premier League history.

Medeama's best ever result is a 1-1 stalemate against the Fire Club two years ago.



But a lot has changed since that and will be the less-fancied side to cause any upset at the Nana Agyemang Badu park.



Aduana Stars themselves are brimming with massive confidence after rallying from two goals down to beat Great Olympics 3-2 on Thursday.



The win has put the side in a position to challenge for the Premier League crown as another win over Medeama will put them within reach of their third title.