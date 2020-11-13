GPL Preview: Aduana Stars vs Hearts of Oak

Hearts and Aduana have met 17 times

Aduana Stars Football Club will host Accra Hearts of Oak in a mouthwatering season opener of the 2020/2021 football season.

The match will kick off at exactly 3pm on Saturday at the Nana Agyemang Badu I park at Dormaa.



The two former League Champions will battle each other on the first weekend of fixtures for the new season, a game that would be broadcasted live on StarTimes Adepa channel 247 and Max TV at 3pm.



Aduana Stars – two-time League Champions, have been tipped as one of the favourites for the title, because of their superior home record. The Ogya lads also boast of the some of the finest talents on the domestic front.



They come across as a team with loads of experience, with the likes of Yahaya Mohammed, Caleb Amankwaa, Emmanuel Akuoko, Justice Anane, Farouk Adams, Bright Adjei and Samuel Bio.



The Dormaa lads have an outstanding home record against both Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, but that home invisibility nearly hit a jolt last season when the two sides met. Hearts of Oak managed to snatch a point at the Nana Agyemang Badu I park.

The Phobians have made some acquisitions to bolster their squad. Goalkeeper Richard Atta, has been immense for them since his arrival from Elmina Sharks last season. Atta, put in a good display in the 2019/2020 season to earn a place in the Black Stars.



Hearts of Oak would heavily rely on the experience of Emmanuel Nettey, Frederick Ansah Botchway, Mohammed Alhassan, Fataw Mohammed and returnee Nuru Sulley.



One area of concern for the Phobians is in attack, following the departure of Joseph Esso to Dreams FC and Kofi Kordzie to Qatari side Muaither SC.



But Abednego Tetteh could be their saviour. The former Bechem United forward, joined the Phobians last season.



Head to Head

Both team have met 17 times in the top flight with Hearts of Oak edging the stat with five wins while Aduana have recorded only three victories with the other 9 games ending in a draw.



The Phobians are not strangers to winning at Dormaa-Ahenkro having won two of the 9 fixtures there.



Probable line ups:



Hearts of Oak: GK Richmond Ayi, Fatawu Mohammed, Raddy Ovuaka, Nuru Sulley, Mohammed Alhassan, Benjamin Agyare, Abednego Tetteh, Benjamin Afutu, Patrick Razak, Emmanuel Nettey, Francis Ansah Botchway, Daniel Afriyie.



Aduana XI: GK Joseph Addo, Isaac Kwain, Hafiz Adams, Caleb Amankwah, . Farouk Adams, Bright Adjei, Samuel Bioh, Emmanuel Akuoko, Yahaya Mohammed, Pius Asante Yeboah, Justice Anane

Match officials:



REFEREE: ERIC SEFA ANTWI



ASSISTANTS: DAKURA SOGLO AUGUSTINE & THOMAS NGINDIEYE



4TH REFEREE: MAXWELL OWUSU



MATCH COMMISSIONER: PAUL AYAMBA

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: VINCENT AMPAABENG