GPL Preview: Bechem United vs Elmina Sharks

Bechem United have the opportunity to bounce back from their four successive Ghana Premier League defeats as they play Elmina Sharks on Sunday at home.

Bechem who started the season very well have been deplorable in the second round with horrible performances culminating in unwanted results. The club at a point were in contention for the title but currently find themselves just four points above the relegation zone.



In the 10 matches they played in the second round, Bechem have shockingly been beaten seven times and won just three. It is the reason they are far away from the top spot, a position they occupied on several occasions in the first round of the season.



The teams’ drop in form can be attributed to the absence of their top scorer Hafiz Konkoni. The striker has not featured since April 18 due to a fractured arm and is not expected to return anytime soon. The club have failed to replace his goals and they are paying dearly for it.



They need to find a quick solution, starting Sunday against Elmina Sharks at the Nana Gyeabour Park, else they could be relegated.



For Sharks, there are still struggling despite the managerial change in which Ghana great Odartey Lamptey replaced Yaw Acheampong.

Lamptey made a great start with back-to-back victories, including the famous 1-0 win against Kotoko but their last four results have been poor amid reports the coach is contemplating quitting.



Sharks have picked just one point out of a possible 12 in their last four outings and that has seen them drop to 14th and just a point ahead of the teams in the drop zone. They could end matchday 27 in the dreaded zone if they are unable to lift their game and steal maximum points at Bechem.



Although Bechem were in great form, Sharks beat them 2-1 when they met earlier this season. They can draw inspiration from that but Bechem would be desperate for revenge and they have their quite impressive home record to rely on.



With both teams coming into the game not wanting to lose as they aim to end their respective bad runs to improve their current positions, it should be a tight contest in which only a special performance can achieve victory.