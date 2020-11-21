GPL Preview: Berekum Chelsea vs Asante Kotoko

Kotoko drew their first game against Techiman Eleven Wonders

The Golden City Park at Berekum will be the center of focus for most followers of the Ghana Premier League this weekend with undoubtedly the biggest game of Match Week taking place there.

Asante Kotoko travel to the venue to face Berekum Chelsea.



Both teams are without a win after playing their opening games of the season.



Chelsea held big-spending Legon Cities to a 1-1 draw at the Accra Sports Stadium last Saturday, while Asante Kotoko were also frustrated to a 2 goal stalemate at the same venue against Eleven Wonders some 24 hours later.



The Porcupine Warriors invested heavily into the playing body but Maxwell Konadu’s side failed to meet expectations in their first game.



As usual, fans poured out their disappointment and frustration on several social media platforms and definitely, an improvement is needed in this fixture against Chelsea.



The home side, Chelsea did not fair badly against Legon Cities and would hope to build on that for the visit of Asante Kotoko.

The Bibires have enough firepower upfront and can trouble a Kotoko defense that looked shaky throughout the game with Eleven Wonders.



In attack, Chelsea boast the likes of former Ghana Premier League goal king Kofi Owusu, a former WAFU winner with Ghana’s Black Stars B team, Stephen Sarfo.



The likes of captain Stephen Amankona, coupled with the experience of players like Richard Kissi Boateng, and Jordan Opoku should give Coach Hesse Odamten’s side much faith going into the encounter.



Chelsea would also be buoyed by the fact that, they are undefeated in their last 8 home matches against Asante Kotoko. (3 wins and 5 draws).



This was after they had lost their first two home league games to Kotoko (1-0 defeats in June 2009 and January 2010).



Overall, this will be the 23rd time the two teams face each other.

With Kotoko winning 8 as compared to Chelsea’s 6. The remaining games have ended in draws. There is not much to separate the two sides when it comes to goals as Kotoko with 18 goals scored have just a goal more than what Chelsea have scored against them.



This will certainly not be the last chance salon for Maxwell Konadu but another disappoint is basically going to see the fans making a case for his dismissal.



TEAM NEWS:



Chelsea seem to have no latest injury concerns and should start with the team that made the cut for their opening game.



Expect Stephen Sarfo and Kofi Owusu to torment Asante Kotoko’s defenders.



Berekum Chelsea Probable XI:

Samuel Adjei (GK), Jorge Renchi, Hanry Ansu, Edward Kpodo, Benjamin Abaidoo, Richard Kissi Boateng, Stephen Amankona (C), Hamza Gonji, Augustine Henneh, Stephen Sarfo, Kofi Owusu



For Asante Kotoko, key midfielder Latif Anabila is ruled out, likewise Augustine Okrah. The game has come too early for Brazilian import Fabio Dos Santos Gama; therefore he will play no part.



New midfielder Sulley Ali Muniru (younger brother of Ghana icon Sulley Muntari) is expected to get the nod here in the starting eleven.



Despite the return of Christopher Nettey from national duty, Samuell Frimpong shoudl keep his place in the starting eleven, while central defender Habib Mohammed is set to start at Yusif Mubarik’s expense.



Asante Kotoko Probable XI:



Felix Annan (GK) (C), Samuel Frimpong, Imoro Ibrahim, Abdul Ganiyu Ismail, Habib Mohammed, Sulley Muniru, Emmanuel Keyekeh, Kwame Adom Frimpong, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Kwame Poku, Naby Keita

REFEREES AND MATCH OFFICIALS



REFEREE: Daniel Laryea



ASSISTANTS: Kwesi Brobbey & Paul Atimaka



4TH REFEREE: Alfaa Ba-Adey