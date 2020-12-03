GPL Preview: Berekum Chelsea vs Liberty Professionals

Chelsea have suffered two defeats in three game

Berekum Chelsea will take on Liberty Professionals at Berekum Golden City Park on Saturday afternoon looking to collect their maiden victory in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.

Chelsea started the season positively despite failing to beat Legon Cities FC at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The Blues needed a last-gasp goal to draw 1-1 with Asante Kotoko on matchday 2 before tasting a 1-0 defeat against Ebusua Dwarfs last weekend.



Hesse Odamtten’s side will be hoping to pick their first win of the campaign when they play as hosts to Liberty Professionals on matchday 4 on Saturday.



The Berekum lads have no injury record in camp hence they are expected to present all their arsenals against the Liberty.



There have been nineteen (19) games between two sides but it’s Chelsea who have enjoyed major share of wins, having clinched 9 victories against their opponents’ 6 with 6 ending in draws.

But the hosts look better on paper going into the match as Liberty have failed to record win in any of their last six matches dating back to the truncated 2019/20 season.



Liberty Professionals have drawn their opening three matches and it has put coach David Ocloo under immense pressure ahead of the match.



However, the Scientific Soccer lads could derive inspiration from their last term’s performance at the Golden City Park where they held Chelsea to a goalless draw.



The two sides will surely play to improve their positions on the standings on Saturday.



Chelsea occupy 11th spot with 2 points while Liberty sit just two places above them on 9th with 3 points.