GPL Preview: Dreams FC vs Aduana Stars

Dreams FC

Dreams FC are chasing a third straight win and continue their fine run under new manager Vladislav Viric.

The Still Believe lads go into the fixture on the back of a 2-0 win at Eleven Wonders last weekend.



Goals are coming in from reliable sources Joseph Esso, Fahadu Suleman, Agyenim Boateng and Issah Ibrahim.



Emmanuel Ocran has been thick in the affairs of the club as his two assists at the Ohene Ameyaw Park provided the win over Wonders.



Dreams FC are unbeaten in six matches and yet to taste defeat in the New Year.

Aduana Stars have been inconsistent but they can pull a surprise when you least expect them.



However, they have had some decent results on the road including the win against Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium.



They also drew at Berekum Chelsea and Liberty Professionals but were gunned down by Medeama.