GPL Preview: Dreams FC vs Inter Allies

Dreams FC have not lost a game since the start of the year

Dreams FC had a bitter end to the first half of the season after a home defeat to Great Olympics and are now steeled to avoid another shock at the Theatre of Dreams against Inter Allies.

It was an anticlimax to their impressive form since Serbian coach Vladislav Viric took charge and went seven matches without defeat.



The reverse fixture ended 0-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium but if Dreams are to repeat what we saw before the halfway stage of the league, then the points are secure.



But lessons from their last game will have to put to good use.



Dreams made two signings during the mid-season transfer window with the registration of Osman Papa Yakubu, Asafo Abednego, Sadat Mohammed, Sylvester Siba and Mohammed Jiji Alifoe.



The club's leading scorer Joseph Esso with ten goals is available for selection despite signing a pre-contract with Algerian side MC Algiers.

Inter Allies are fighting for their lives and off the pitch, head coach Danijel Mujkanovic was recalled by the club's technical sponsor Capelli after a short stint.



In his absence, assistant coach Felix Aboagye will take charge when they travel to Dawu.



Allies are at the foot of the table and must spark their revival with victory at a very difficult ground.



During the second transfer window, the club announced the signing of the 2021 CAF U20 Cup of Nations defender Ivan Aonkye.



Young goalkeeper Clement Aryee has been promoted from Cedar Stars Academy to the first team.