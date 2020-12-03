GPL Preview: Great Olympics vs Ebusua Dwarfs

Olympics will host Dwarfs on Sunday

Great Olympics have made a flying start to their campaign and the four points from their two matches are no fluke.

The Wonder Club face Ebusua Dwarfs at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday highly tipped to bag the points.



Their last outing was a comprehensive 3-0 win over Legon Cities FC and that could pass for a Premier League statement.



Prior to that was a 1-1 draw at Tarkwa against Medeama -and it was a huge result on the opening weekend.



No marquee signings but obviously head coach Annor Walker is miraculously making bricks without straws.

Ex-Ghana youth international and former TP Mazembe star Gladson Awako has been sparkling for the Olympics with some heart-on-sleeves performance.



Dwarfs, after three matches, have four points but placed 8th on the league log and they should be battle-hardened for the test in Accra.



This will be their second away fixture of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League after a 2-0 defeat at Techiman Eleven Wonders.



Their season opener was a 2-2 draw with cross-town rivals Elmina Sharks in match which goalkeeper Razak Issah hogged the headline by scoring a free kick at the death to rescue a point for his team.